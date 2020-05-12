Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Cyberbullying and welfare checks moved into the top three Safe2Tell tip categories, officials announced Tuesday. They say suicide remains the top tip submitted by students.
Safe2Tell is a violence prevention tool available to Colorado students.
“Suicide threats (241), welfare checks (70), and cyber-bullying (59) were the top categories of tips reported to the program in the month of April,” officials stated in a news release.
As students learn from home, officials say the program received 930 tips in April, a 67% drop from April in 2019.
Despite the drop, officials say they were successful in helping prevent harassment and illegal activity, such as:
- A tip was received about a student in distress. Police conducted a welfare check and an individual was transported to the hospital.
- A tip was received about drugs. Police investigated and a citation was issued.
They urge the Safe2Tell line is not meant for COVID-19-related complaints.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.