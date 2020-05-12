CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Customers taped money to the outside of C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock on Tuesday morning after it was shut down by state officials. The restaurant owner posted on Facebook that her lawyer believes if the restaurant operated without a state license, the fees would be insurmountable.
The restaurant defied the state’s public health order and opened on Mother’s Day. Video of the packed dining room went viral. Now the restaurant has been shut down — for at least 30 days — by the health department.
On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close to the C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen just after 12:30 p.m. Officials stated that they warned the owners on Friday not to open the dining room.
RELATED: Restaurant Owner Jesse Arellano Continues Defiant Stance, Says Colorado Coronavirus Restrictions ‘Seem Backward’
The health department said the restaurant will remain closed until they determine the establishment is in compliance with the public health order.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said it would be closed for at least 30 days, saying the restaurant caused an immediate health hazard — and he was “extremely disappointed.”
What is wrong with theses people? Do they just not care?