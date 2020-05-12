Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — One Colorado native took advantage of the lack of crowds at a popular attraction in Manitou Springs. A bear was spotted getting some steps in on the Manitou Incline!
The City of Manitou Springs Government posted the photo on social media. The incline is closed to humans until at least May 26.
The Incline typically attracts an average of 1,000 visitors per day, according to the Gazette.