(CBS4) — Testing at the Sterling Correctional Facility revealed that at least 329 inmates have had the coronavirus. Two inmates have died — a 61-year-old man and an 86-year-old man.
With about 2,500 inmates, it is the state’s largest prison. Just over 1,400 inmates have been tested.
The ACLU is warning the coronavirus could become a death sentence for inmates. The group is recommending the release of more prisoners. Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that dangerous criminals will not be released because of COVID-19.
