DENVER(CBS)- Fog, fog, fog!
With the welcome rain of Monday and the cool morning temperatures conditions were perfect for dense fog to form across the Front Range and Eastern plains on Tuesday morning.
Some of the moisture that helped get the fog machine going was from the showers and thunderstorms of Monday that left some pretty good amounts for many locations.
The official Denver tally from DIA came in just slightly over a tenth of an inch.
The morning fog will lift by late morning, making way for sunshine and warmer temperatures to take over by lunchtime into the afternoon.
There is a chance for a few isolated shower or thunderstorms in and near the Palmer Divide. So south and east of Denver there may be some action by afternoon.
Best chance is from Elizabeth and Kiowa out to Limon and Burlington.
Wednesday will be warmer and drier before another cold front returns the chance for scattered thunderstorms and measurable rain on Thursday.