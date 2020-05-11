



Denver businesses started a full week on Monday with the option to re-open, while following guidelines on the limit of employees and requirements to help social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19. Companies eager to return to their traditional work locations prepared weeks in advance to make sure everyone felt safe and their staff could stay healthy away from home.

“Oh I think it feels great. I think that, like a lot of people, I was getting pretty weary working out of my house,” said Grant Barnhill, founder of Shift Workspaces. “I think that as long as people are deliberate and follow the protocol that Governor Polis has established for the community, I think that it is safe to be in environment like this.”

Shift Workspaces is a co-working business that offers offices and desks for individuals and companies to rent. They have two locations in Denver and plan to open a third in Littleton this summer. As soon as you enter their location on 10th Avenue and Bannock Street, you see a sign that tells you to follow Denver guidelines, wear a face covering and keep your distance of six feet.

“I think that they recognize the things that we’ve done to be able to make Shift a safe environment, so we’ve been getting good feedback,” Barnhill said of their members on Monday. “It feels really good to be back into a routine, to see a lot of people I haven’t seen for the last few months.”

He says 15% of their total capacity came in at the beginning of the week, typically they would see between 150 and 180 people in the building. He expects they will reach 50% capacity by Friday, keeping within the requirements of the City and County of Denver. Shift has asked its members to make sure within their own teams they are only sending 50% of their staff into the office.

“The only way that this will be successful is if our entire community in the city, people really take to this to heart and wear masks when they’re outside,” Barnhill said to CBS4. “Wear masks when they’re in the common area of this building.”

Stickers not only remind people of the six feet rule, but also what direction to walk around the main floor. Even what seats should be used and which should be left empty are indicated with a sticker. The cleaning staff also goes through the common areas and disinfects surfaces three times a day. Shift is also using a UV light to kill bacteria and viruses around the building.

“Shift and a lot of the other shared workspaces are very diligent with how they clean the facility, what kind of air filtration systems they have,” he said. “There’s a real difference between being in a space like this and a traditional office building.”

Barnhill says the proactive approach they have taken to keep everyone safe makes him feel confident to return to full capacity, he is waiting on the city for guidance on when companies could go beyond 50 percent of staff on site.

“I think we’re ready for that now, we’ve done a lot of preparation to be able to welcome our community back,” he said. “If we work together and follow the guidelines that are in place, I think that we can thrive ultimately.”

