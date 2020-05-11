



— Frustration has been building for some business owners who’ve been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic . Officials at the Grizzly Rose are making their feelings known — in a very visible way.

The message on the large marquee on the front of the dance hall reads: “Would you like to dance? So would we. Open Colorado.” The sign is visible to drivers on Interstate 25.

Denver’s iconic honky-tonk was known for having live music six nights a week — before the city and state stay-at-home orders went into effect in March.

“We want you ALL to know that the Grizzly Rose is not going anywhere,” Scott Durland with the Grizzly Rose tweeted back on March 17. “We will wait and we will weather this storm and reopen and be ready for all of you to come back as soon as we are allowed. We hope you all will come back!”

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said that he hopes that Colorado restaurants can reopen before the end of May.

On Sunday, people packed a restaurant in Castle Rock that opened for dine-in service on Mother’s Day — despite the state public health order banning it.

Video taken inside C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen showed a packed dining area instantly drew national attention. It shows nearly every customer without a mask — with no social distancing.

The owner, Jesse Arellano, talked to CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe on Sunday.

“We figured if we’re going to crash, we’re going to go down and see how many people see stand with us,” he said.

