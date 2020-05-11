MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released photos of several witnesses they hope to interview about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa County Saturday morning. A Colorado State Patrol Trooper shot and killed a 33-year-old man after investigators said the man brandished a knife.
PHOTOS: Officer Involved Shooting In Mesa County
The trooper responded to a report of a person acting oddly near Highway 50 and 29 Road. The initial 911 call indicated the man was standing in the same position for a couple of hours, and not moving. When a citizen asked the person if they needed help, they did not respond or acknowledge their presence.
The trooper tried to speak with the man around 9 a.m. near the side of Highway 50. That’s when investigators said the man pulled out an approximately 10-inch knife. The trooper opened fire, killing the man. The trooper was not hurt.
The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating multiple witnesses and reviewing video from the area. Investigators have released photos of vehicles and people seen in the area of the Orchard Mesa Market gas station. Investigators are looking to speak with these people to determine if they witnessed the shooting.
Anyone with information about the potential witnesses, or may have information about this case is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Witness Tip Line at (970) 244-3526.