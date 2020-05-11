DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers is extending its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the end of May — and offering additional testing sites at the Auraria Campus, CU Boulder and the University of Northern Colorado.
Officials said King Soopers Health and Wellness professionals have administered over 2,000 free tests to date and anticipate administering 14,000 tests by the end of May.
Dates and times vary by location. Visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting for details.
Locations:
- Auraria Campus 5th Street Parking Garage – 1351 5th Street, Denver
- CU Boulder CU Space Sciences Bldg. – 3665 Discovery Drive, Boulder
- University of Northern Colorado UNC – 2098 14th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing are based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.
Those eligible will then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
The test uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are designed to increase safety.
You can register at: krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.