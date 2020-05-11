Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will meet with President Donald Trump about the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado. on Wednesday Polis will discuss the federal support the state of Colorado has been getting since the start of the global pandemic and will advocate for more help, according to a Polis spokesperson.
Polis looks forward to “a productive conversation,” according to the governor’s office.
Last month the governor talked to Vice President Mike Pence in person before Pence’s speech at the Air Force Academy.
Last week it was announced that health care facilities in Colorado will receive a combined $11 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing. On Friday, Polis signed an executive order extending the disaster emergency declaration for coronavirus.