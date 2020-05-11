



– Gov. Jared Polis will fly this week to Washington DC to meet with President Donald Trump in-person about the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado. Polis, a Democrat, was invited along with Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, a Republican, for a one-hour meeting with the president on Wednesday.

“It’s important for him to hear what’s really going on on the ground. The fear, the anxiety, the health condition, the economic challenges the people of the country face,” Polis said. “I hope to help bring those to him and make sure he’s aware of what’s really going on in the real world.”

Polis said he feels “some trepidation” about leaving the state on business for the first time since the outbreak. He said he will fly on a commercial flight and will wear a mask. In referring to the trip in a news conference on Monday afternoon, he said he’s “taking the risks that need to be taken for the people of Colorado.”

The governor says he’ll discuss the federal support the state of Colorado has been getting since the start of the global pandemic and will advocate for more help.

“There’s really no way that I could say no to this opportunity to advance the needs of the people of Colorado with regards to improving our federal partnership for supplies, for testing, for personal protection equipment,” he said.

Last month the governor talked to Vice President Mike Pence in person before Pence’s graduation speech at the Air Force Academy.

Last week it was announced that health care facilities in Colorado will receive a combined $11 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing. On Friday, Polis signed an executive order extending the state’s disaster emergency declaration for coronavirus.

Colorado remains under a statewide safer-at-home order due to the virus. There have been nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado since the outbreak began.