(CBS Local)– “The Price Is Right” is coming on down to primetime on CBS on Monday, May 11.

Network television’s #1 rated daytime series and the longest running game show in television history welcomes Emmy Award winner RuPaul to the iconic stage.

Drew Carey has been the host of “The Price Is Right” since 2007 and he will host the primetime special, which starts Monday night at 9pm EST/PST on CBS.

“It’s the same show. I’m not wearing a tux and the games are the same,” said Carey in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “The prizes are just all pumped up. We have a bigger budget for prizes on the night time show. That adds a lot of excitement and RuPaul is the celebrity guest and that’s the special surprise we have coming up. He will be playing along with the contestants for charity and that makes it really exciting.”

RuPaul will be playing to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood and contestants will have the opportunity to win prizes and thousands of dollars in cash. While Carey had made a name for himself before the game show with “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and “The Drew Carey Show,” “The Price Is Right” was a life changer for the actor and comedian.

“I was kind of semi-retired and I wasn’t on Whose Line Is It Anyway or The Drew Carey Show anymore,” said Carey. “I was just going to do small projects here and there that I thought were interesting and fun. I wasn’t looking for any kind of career thing anymore. I was going to live off the money I made and I was in a pretty good spot. The Price Is Right came along and stole my heart and now I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

