BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — A coronavirus patient was reunited with his wife and daughters on Mother’s Day — after over two months apart.
Dan Michalec was released from UCHealth Broomfield Hospital Sunday morning.
“Dan Michalec was able to meet his goal of recovering and leaving UCHealth Broomfield Hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit in time for a Mother’s Day reunion with his wife and daughters,” hospital officials said.
“Please join us in congratulating Dan on his recovery!” hospital officials stated.
Health care workers at the hospital gathered to give Michalec a special send-off on Sunday. They lined up at the doors and cheered at he headed out to go home.
