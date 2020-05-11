(CBS4) – There have been nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado since the coronavirus outbreak began. On Sunday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the state has seen 971 deaths.
There have been nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,600 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Colorado. The counties with the most reported deaths are as follows:
– City & County Of Denver County (206)
– Arapahoe County (176)
– Weld County (113)
– Jefferson County (94)
– Adams County (81)
– El Paso County (78)
– Boulder County (53)
The number of deaths from COVID-19 that are reported each day in Colorado has steadily gone down since the worst of the outbreak in mid-April. So far in May 54 deaths have been reported, with 8 of those over the weekend.
A total of 15 states have seen more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. New York is by far the state with the most with more than 26,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University online map that breaks down worldwide COVID-19 cases.