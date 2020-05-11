Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced there are nearly 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado now. Of those, 557 remain in the hospital, and 987 people have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations in the state are on the steady decline. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is down more than 100 from this time last week.
LINK: CDPHE COVID-19 Data