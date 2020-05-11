DENVER(CBS)- Moisture is streaming into the central Rockies with an upper air disturbance moving across the Colorado region. There will be lots of cloud coverage across the state with areas of precipitation back in the forecast. Denver and the Front Range may pick up a few isolated showers before noon with a better chance for measurable rain later in the day.
The moisture packed disturbance will run into cooler air across the plains keeping the clouds in place and helping to get showers and thunderstorms to fire up during the afternoon and early evening from the mountains down into the eastern plains.
Rain mixed with snow will be common in many areas of the mountains and west with an accumulating snow level close to 11 thousand feet. Above that, there may be 1 to 4 inches of snow in some spots.
This added chance for rain is very welcome as many areas of the state have had fire danger and drought concerns over the last several weeks. In fact, the current drought monitor has more than have of the state in a moderate to extreme level of drought.
There are small chances for isolated storms Tuesday and Wednesday with a much better chance for measurable precipitation arriving in Thursday and Friday.