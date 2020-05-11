



– Gov. Jared Polis updated the state’s fight against coronavirus during a regular briefing on Monday. It’s been two weeks since the state moved from a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order.

Polis said this upcoming week is integral to see how cases grow with residents transitioning back out into the world. Although, many are eager to see small businesses and social places like restaurants, bars and gyms reopen, he says we can’t move too quickly.

“What’s the level of risk? Of course is a policy sustainable? I don’t think any restaurant owner in our state wants to open for a week or two or to have to close again. So we need a very good indication from the data about the sustainability of these steps.”

Polis also announced camping would be allowed at many state parks starting May 12. He said he would talk about national forest areas with President Donald Trump at a scheduled in-person meeting on Wednesday.

Next steps regarding restaurants and spring skiing will be determined on May 25.

Polis reiterated that it still takes nearly nearly two weeks to confirm someone is COVID-19 positive. He says there is more data to look over before things can go back to normal.

He added the key is to have enough room in hospitals for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

He asked Coloradans to think of others, and those who’ve battled the virus and those who’ve lost a loved one. He read some excerpts from patients at various hospitals in the Denver metro area.

“Kelly, who was treated at St. Luke’s in Denver told the press, ‘When I was in the hospital I was scared. I think I might, maybe, I might die and have no time to come home, say goodbye to my kids, my family, and other people in Colorado,'” he read. He continued with another testimonial, ‘A young father and a marathoner spent a month in the hospital in Aurora teetering on the edge of death. He lost 25 lbs. and was using a walker… He implored others to take this virus seriously.'”

Polis thanked Coloradans who celebrated Mother’s Day virtually, and noted those who visited restaurants put other lives at risk.

“I love my mom far too much to put her at risk by visiting a busy restaurant operating illegally, just to take a selfie with omelets in a mimosa. Colorado, America, we are better than that,” he said. “We’re walking a tightrope between protecting all of our health and of course, trying to grow our economy. It’s hard enough to walk without folks shaking the rope because of their own ideologically, or ideological or anti scientific views, which they choose over the lives of our brothers and sisters.”