CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are looking for information, witnesses, and a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run in Douglas County on Sunday night. It happen-ed on I-25 near Mile Marker 183.
A 29-year-old man from Nibley, Utah was hit while in the northbound lane of I-25 near the Douglas County Courthouse. He was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center with serious injuries.
Investigators believe they are looking for a silver Toyota Scion tC from between 2005 and 2010. The car will have damage to the front bumper and hood, and will be missing the driver side mirror.
The photo below is a similar vehicle to what troopers are looking for, and not the exact car.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information should contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1C201308.