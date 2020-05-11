DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced a new partnership which will bring free reading lessons to Colorado children. The statewide initiative is called Colorado Classroom – Read With Me At Home.
The lessons are geared toward students in kindergarten through 3rd grade.
“A strong literacy foundation is critical for making sure that every kid gets a great education that’s that’s been my focus throughout much of my life,” Polis said. ”
Beginning next week, the program will be broadcast Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for free on Rocky Mountain PBS.
The lessons will last for five weeks and will be taught by eight Colorado teachers.
The Colorado Education Association, Gary Community Investments and the Colorado Education Initiative also helped develop this new tool.