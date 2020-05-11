Comments
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Baca County judge will be spending time in jail after her second DUI in two years.
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Baca County judge will be spending time in jail after her second DUI in two years.
Debra Gunkel, 62, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of her probation from a 2018 DUI case in Prowers County.
Her conviction would have been erased if she completed two years of probation, but Gunkel drove drunk again in Kansas last August.
Her probation was revoked, and when she pleads guilty to the Kansas DUI in June jail time is mandatory.