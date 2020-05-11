DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will discuss how Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is going in a news conference at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday afternoon.
Polis is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it on CBSN Denver.
Last week it was announced that health care facilities in Colorado will receive a combined $11 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing. On Friday, Polis signed an executive order extending the state’s disaster emergency declaration for coronavirus.
Colorado remains under a statewide safer-at-home order.
There have been nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado since the coronavirus outbreak began. On Sunday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the state has seen 971 deaths.
There have been nearly 20,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,600 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Colorado.
New York is by far the state with the most reported coronavirus deaths. It has more than 26,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University online map that breaks down COVID-19 cases.
