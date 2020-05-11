WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The remainder of the Colorado Eagles’ hockey season has been canceled. The American Hockey made the announcement Monday morning.
The AHL and the Board of Governors made the decision to protect fans, staff, and the teams.
“This is an unparalleled event in the history of the Colorado Eagles,” Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart said in a news release. “Having been in constant contact with the American Hockey League and the board of governors, I know that this was not a decision that was made lightly. We appreciate the exhaustive options that were explored by the AHL to determine the proper course of action. We hope all of our fans and their families remain healthy and happy during this trying time and we look forward to welcoming all of you back inside the Budweiser Events Center next season.”
Season ticket holders and fans who have purchased tickets for cancelled games can get vouchers for future games or can donate the ticket to charity.