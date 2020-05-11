



Two weeks from the unofficial start to summer, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is preparing to once again allow for camping in state parks. CPW spokesperson Travis Duncan spoke with CBS4 shortly after Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement in a tri-weekly COVID-19 update

“We are working with and have been working with the Governor’s office and Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment, working to make sure we have best practices in place before we do that,” Duncan said.

While the governor said May 12 will be the reopen date, Duncan says parks will welcome visitors gradually and in different phases.

Each one will have far less capacity for reservations.

“We are limiting and spacing out campgrounds. A lot of our campground won’t be more than 50% full because we want to have plenty of distance,” he said. “That’s a big difference folks are going to see.”

Duncan says campers should come well prepared, filling up tanks in home communities, planning meals and limiting interactions in order to avoid added pressure on rural communities.

Visitors should expect limited amenities as well.

“It may not be the exact experience you’re used to. You may need to pack out your trash for instance, you may need to do things like expect reduced services, trash receptacles, the ability to get into a restroom. Not all restrooms will open,” Duncan said.

While CPW is taking the steps they need to allow campers back in their parks, they hope anyone planning a visit will do their part, in order to keep the sites open throughout the summer.

That means continued social distancing requirements staying six feet apart from other campers, and wearing masks when you leave your campsite.

“Do it safely. Do it within your small family unit and then come back home,” Duncan said.

To make your reservation you can visit cpwshop.com.

And for more information on specific campgrounds and other COVID restrictions you can visit the COVID-19 Information page.