CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver Water

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-inch water main has since been restored after a cascade of water spewed from a break Sunday night. South Metro firefighters responded to the break near Dry Creek Road and Colorado Boulevard.

Debris and water were seen flowing down the street. Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Denver Water says the break was restored at around 4 a.m. on Monday. They did not provide a reason for the break.

Comments

Leave a Reply