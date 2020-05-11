CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-inch water main has since been restored after a cascade of water spewed from a break Sunday night. South Metro firefighters responded to the break near Dry Creek Road and Colorado Boulevard.
Debris and water were seen flowing down the street. Firefighters say no one was hurt.
SMFR is on scene of a significant water main break in front of 4211 Links Parkway in Centennial. No injuries occurred, but a large amount of water and debris is flowing through the area. Firefighters are standing by and the water department is on scene. pic.twitter.com/tt3TIUNO05
Denver Water says the break was restored at around 4 a.m. on Monday. They did not provide a reason for the break.