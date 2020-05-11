DENVER (CBS4) – A 10 year old girl, fighting cancer, had her final treatment Monday. Then she had a surprise of pandemic proportions!

Lauren Sankoff came down the stairs and into the lobby of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) like a rock star, but those who know her say Lauren is really a superhero.

“Lauren’s a big fan of Captain Marvel, and she’s behaved like Captain Marvel throughout this,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sankoff, Lauren’s father.

“This” is battling Hodgkin Lymphoma. Lauren was having inexplicable headaches. In February, a scan showed a mass in her chest.

There was surgery, then chemotherapy. She lost her hair and embraced being bald like her dad.

She endured four 21-day cycles of chemo at RMHC where her mom, Dr. Saundra Kay, is a pediatric general surgeon.

“I just wanted it to be over,” Lauren told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

“And you did it,” said Lauren’s mom.

Monday was the celebration. Team Lauren – doctors, nurses, staff and family – gathered in their masks to congratulate this tough ten year old as she rang the bell in the hospital lobby three times.

Outside was a big surprise.

In place of hugs, her family organized what’s now become the pandemic car parade.

You can bet “Captain Marvel” was smiling as she enjoyed her multiple horn salute for a job well done.

The special parade was a way to celebrate the ending of treatment but also the beginning of a new healthy life for Lauren.