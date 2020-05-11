CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – A Loveland man could soon be on his way to a halfway house after investigators found homemade pipe bombs in his home. Bradley Bunn is now in federal custody.

In court on Monday, Bunn waived his right to a probably cause hearing. The district attorney’s office can appeal the decision to send him to a halfway house.

Bradley Bunn (credit: Bradley Bunn/Facebook)

Last week, a federal magistrate said Bunn could be released only under the condition that he goes into an inpatient mental health evaluation by the Veterans Administration hospitals.

He was arrested earlier this month. He faces charges of possessing illegal, destructive devices.

The defense said Bunn had mental health issues from his time serving in Iraq and his bark is worse than his bite.

 

