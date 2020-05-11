



— A group of local aviators is organizing a flyover with 30 aircraft on Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday. The flyover is an aerial salute to Colorado’s essential workers and an effort to raise money for HelpColoradoNow.org

The aircraft will vary in type, style and speed — ranging from small jets to propeller planes. Most planes are former military aircraft known as “Warbirds.” The others are civilian air show aerobatic aircraft.

Aircraft will fly together in formation groupings organized by speed. Viewers will see three to four total groups of planes fly overhead at approximately 150 miles per hour (compared to the United States Air Force Thunderbird flyover which happened at about 500 miles per hour).

The aerial parade is scheduled to take flight Thursday, May 14, at 11:30 a.m. from Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield. The squadron of planes will loop the Denver metro area Front Range, from Longmont to Castle Rock, until 1 p.m. The flight path – found here – includes flyovers of major area hospitals, as well as Columbine High School, the Castle Rock Star, Civic Center Park, Stapleton, Buckley Air Force Base, Southlands Mall, Lowery, Thornton Town Center and Longmont and Niwot High Schools.

Organizers estimate that approximately one million people along the flight path will be able to view the aerial parade. They hope everyone will watch from their homes and make a donation — even $1 — to Help Colorado Now.

“This collaborative effort among fellow airmen was born out of a desire to help the capable doctors, nurses and first responders who battle COVID-19 daily, and also the essential workers including janitors, grocery store clerks, sanitation workers, delivery personnel and the other unsung heroes that selflessly work daily to ensure communities have access to essential services and goods,” organizers stated.

The pilots, mechanics and ground crews are donating their time and talents, fuel and maintenance costs, equipment and resources, to raise awareness and funds to support the Help Colorado Now program.

Lockheed Martin will be matching donations — up to a total of $500,000.

“Across the state, we’re manufacturing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, contributing to school districts for distance learning, and now we’re proud to initiate this match challenge. We invite Coloradans to join us in supporting Help Colorado Now,” said Rick Ambrose, Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space.

All donations made to the fund will support Colorado communities impacted by COVID-19.

“It should be a lot of fun. And all donations paid to the HelpColoradoNow.org fund will help go to those who need it the most during this crisis,” Polis stated.