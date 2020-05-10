Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a shooting at Park Avenue West and Welton Street, the Denver Police Department reported.
DENVER (CBS4) — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a shooting at Park Avenue West and Welton Street, the Denver Police Department reported.
A suspect fled the area, DPD stated in a 12:39 p.m. Twitter message.
The adult male victim received a non-life threatening wound. He was taken to a local hospital.
DPD’s investigators are asking for the public’s help with the incident. Anyone with information should call Metro Area Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
No other information was available from DPD.
This was the third reported weapon-related fatality this weekend in Denver PD’s jurisdiction. A woman was found shot in an alley Saturday morning and a man was discovered Saturday night behind a business with stab wounds. Both died at the hospital.