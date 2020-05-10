Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a fugitive who they say shot a man on North Timberline Road in Fort Collins. They consider Sonny Howse, 28, armed and extremely dangerous.
The victim reportedly entered the emergency room at Poudre Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Deputies searched the home where the shooting took place. They interviewed people inside the home.
The sheriff’s office says Howse is a suspected gang member with ties to Colorado Springs, and he should not be approached by the public.
Call the sheriff’s office if you see him at 970-416-1985.