CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Larimer County Sheriff, Sonny Howse

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a fugitive who they say shot a man on North Timberline Road in Fort Collins. They consider Sonny Howse, 28, armed and extremely dangerous.

The victim reportedly entered the emergency room at Poudre Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Sonny Howse (credit: Larimer County)

Deputies searched the home where the shooting took place. They interviewed people inside the home.

The sheriff’s office says Howse is a suspected gang member with ties to Colorado Springs, and he should not be approached by the public.

Call the sheriff’s office if you see him at  970-416-1985.

Comments

Leave a Reply