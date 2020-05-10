HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic put competitive sports on indefinite hold, leaving coaches and athletes looking for ways to continue training at while also social distancing.

“The number one thing wrestlers fear most is not really getting beat on technique, it’s getting beat on our physical condition and getting tired,” said Scott McDoniel, a coach for the Golden Eagle Wrestling Club in Highlands Ranch.

McDoniel trains athletes from pre-k through high school and shifted to online training to keep the kids engaged.

“A lot of them are in their basements. I’ve got some wrestlers that went home, they actually bought like a 10 x 10 mat, and some of them just actually are on their carpet,” he said.

Using Zoom, he connects with student athletes from across the area, helping them train in all the ways they are able to right now.

“We do know from sports psychology, that just visualizing, closing your eyes and visualizing what you’re doing, actually is extremely beneficial,” he said.

McDoniel says the results have been promising.

“They’re actually better focused, to be honest with you, and we’re seeing a lot better progression in their technique, which is really exciting to see as a coach,” he said.

Making sure that whenever competition resumes, his athletes will be mentally and physically ready to compete.

“We don’t know, when we’re going to be back on the mat. Well, let’s take control of the areas that you can control as working individually right now.”