DENVER (CBS4) — An adult male was found Saturday night in the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department. He had been stabbed.
The man was taken to a hospital but passed away.
DPD’s first notification about the incident came in a Twitter message at 9:35 p.m.
The victim was found behind a business, per a department spokesman. Otherwise, no other information about the victim, any potential suspect, or the circumstances of the incident were provided.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information is asked to called Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
The 900 block of South Federal Boulevard runs between West Tennessee and West Kentucky avenues and contains several businesses, primarily restaurants and auto parts and repair stores.
Identification of the deceased will be announced by the Denver Medical Examiners Office during business hours in the coming week.