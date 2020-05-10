CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airports prepares to close its shuttle parking lots on Monday. The airport has suffered a drastic drop in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders.

Officials report TSA checkpoint traffic is down 93% from this time last year. Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots will close to incoming traffic starting May 11.

Last week, DIA started requiring everyone to wear masks inside the airport. There are new social distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations as well.

