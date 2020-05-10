Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Animal Shelter is now allowed to resume adoptions. Coloradans stood in line outside for about two hours on Friday for a chance to bring home a furry friend.
One woman bonded with a 4-year-old terrier named Lola. She said she was nervous to meet her new friend.
“I’m new to the area so I’ve been looking for a companion. I was very anxious about today. I just wanted it to be the perfect fit,” she said as Lola perched herself on her new owner’s leg.
The shelter asks that you look online for available animals, and then make an appointment to adopt. Call 720-337-1817 for virtual adoptions.