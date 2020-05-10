DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Mother’s Day to all moms! Overall it will be a quiet weather day around Colorado with mild temperatures in the west and slightly below normal readings in the east, including Denver.
It should be dry statewide with the exception of a few showers popping up by this evening in some of our mountains. Clouds will also be on the increase later today from the west as our next weather maker approaches the state.
Monday will be a cloudy and cool day just about statewide as a weather disturbance moves through the region. It will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest precipitation will be along and west of the Continental Divide but everyone will have about a 40 to 60 percent chance of getting wet at some point.
If you don’t see any rain you will likely be cloudy. It will be cold enough for a little light snow in the mountains around and above the tree line.
Looking at the week ahead we really don’t see any large-scale organized weather systems on the way, but we will stay somewhat unsettled with temperatures bouncing around each day between the 60s and 70s as little weather systems move through on the jet stream. Each one will bring a slight chance for scattered showers and storms.