DENVER (CBS4) – A small East Colfax tattoo parlor was among the businesses allowed to reopen Saturday as safer-at-home orders replaced stay-at-home orders.

“Oh man, I’m so happy, I’m so pumped!” said Mike Pinto, owner of Thick As Thieves.

As each panel covering his boarded up shop came down, Pinto’s spirits were raised.

“I have a motto: A bad day tattooing sure beats a good day working,” he said.

Pinto’s business was ordered closed in March by Gov. Jared Polis as part of the statewide effort to help flatten the curve, a decision Pinto understood.

“It’s a real conflict because on the one hand I want to be safe, and I want to help protect my neighbors and my neighborhood and my clients and my clientele, on the other hand, I have a family to support,” said Pinto.

The tattoo parlor was just one of many establishments allowed to reopen this weekend, but with restrictions limiting the number of people allowed inside and with added protections for customers and workers.

“I want to tell people, we’re safe and we’re ready to go and we’re here to serve you. Just give us a holler and we’ll help you out,” he said.

And while Pinto’s small business was allowed to open, his thoughts are with the hundreds of other local businesses who are not yet allowed to reopen–he called them heroes.

“When the bars and restaurants open, I’ll be the first one there to help you, I’ll be there with my tip money that I earn today,” he said, adding, “Hang in there, you’re not alone.”