DENVER (CBS4) – Seven counties transitioned to safer-at-home orders on Saturday, allowing several kinds of businesses to reopen. Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson and Pitkin Counties all lifted stay-at-home orders.
Before doors at several retailers opened, workers needed to put measures in place to protect consumers and employees.
The Denver Premium Outlets at 136th Avenue and Interstate 25 scrubbed benches and scoured spots where customers would gather.
Employees set up signs letting people know what they’re doing to make their shopping experience safe for shoppers.
Managers at Target on Colorado Boulevard near Alameda Avenue are only letting a certain number of people inside at a time. A line could be seen forming outside of the store on Saturday.