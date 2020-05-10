DENVER (CBS4) – During these uncertain times, many of the faithful have missed the support of their faith communities. Sunday was the first day Catholic churches held limited masses around the Denver metro area so people could worship together.

One of those churches was Holy Ghost in downtown Denver.

“I’m very grateful that we’re having the opportunity, that they’re opening the church and having so many masses,” said one woman who only wanted to be identified as Beth. She’s a parishioner who showed up for the 11 a.m. mass.

Parishioners say it was the service they have been needing in these tough times, and some think they should have never stopped performing mass to begin with.

Marie, another woman, attended the mass at 10 a.m.

“It was beautiful. It should have been happening all along.”

“It’s our right as far as I’m concerned,” Beth said.

Most churches streamed services or provided an alternative way to worship during the shutdown, but for these folks it just wasn’t the same.

“We’re all supposed to be together to worship,” said Marie.

“It’s been very different sitting in the living room and watching it with my family. Wishing to be together with people with a community,” said Beth.

It wasn’t just business as usual. The Archdiocese of Denver put forth strict guidelines for parishes in order to keep people safe. Social distancing will be practiced at all public masses and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Parishioners are encouraged to bring their hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes.

The Archdiocese adds anyone who is in an at-risk health group or does not feel comfortable attending a public gathering should stay home.

Beth and Marie both said Holy Ghost is doing its part.

“They’re following the rules. They are doing a great job,” said Marie.

“I think this is going to enable many people to come back,” said Beth.

It is up to each individual parish what type of services if any they are providing. Some of the people said they came from different cities like Lakewood just so they could witness mass because their local parishes were still closed.