A Castle Rock restaurant came under just as much heavy criticism as praise on Mother’s Day. Cookies & Creme (C&C) on Trail Boss Drive opened its doors to patrons to dine inside.

Video from Nick Puckett of Colorado Community Media shows nearly every customer without a mask and in near proximity to each other.

The Tri-County Health Department oversees Douglas County.

“All people in Colorado must follow the letter and the spirit of these orders. Do not try to bend the rules or find loopholes. It’s up to us all to keep people safe and build up our health care system so we can treat people who are sick and save lives,” the department states on its website.

April Arellano, the owner, shared a video with CBS4 about the number of customers who visited.

Under a current safer-at-home order, restaurants can only offer delivery or drive-up service.

Another manager at C&C told CBS4 a lot of “patriots” supported his business, and he’s doing “what the government isn’t doing – opening.”

He went on to say there was a two hour wait at his restaurant.

Tri-County Health issued a statement about the restaurant to CBS4 on Sunday:

We are disappointed that Cookies and Crème has decided to ignore the Governor’s Safer at Home order and open up today with no attention to social distancing. This decision runs the risk of undermining the impact that other Douglas County businesses and residents have achieved over the last seven weeks by taking various social distancing measures. As the entity charged with enforcing the Governor’s statewide Safer at Home Public Health Order, we will follow up with this restaurant to ensure that they, like other restaurants in the county, take appropriate steps to protect the public health, by limiting service to curbside and take-out service.