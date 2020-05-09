AMBER ALERT3-year-old girl allegedly abducted by 53-year-old in El Paso County
DENVER (CBS4) — An unidentified adult female passed away at a Denver hospital Saturday after a shooting in an alley near Colfax Avenue. Investigators are appealing to the public for information.

Officers from the Denver Police Department were called to the scene at 10:55 a.m.

The woman was found in an alley between the 1400 blocks of Verbena and Valentia streets. That is the first block to the south of Colfax.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. She passed away there.

No suspect information has been released.

 

 

