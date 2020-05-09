EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Colorado issued an Amber Alert on Saturday afternoon after a 3-year-old girl is believed to have been abducted in El Paso County. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation asked the the public be on the lookout for Savannah Camele, who is described as follows:
– Hispanic female
– 2 feet tall
– 20 pounds
– brown hair, brown eyes
Authorities so far haven’t released a photo of the child.
Ricky Trujillo, 53, is believed to have taken the girl. He was described as follows:
– Hispanic male
– 5-foot-7
– 165 pounds
– brown hair, brown eyes
Trujillo was last seen early Saturday afternoon driving near the intersection of Hanover Road and Old Pueblo Road south of Fountain. His vehicle’s license plate is unknown but the car was described as follows:
– 2006 white Ford Explorer
– broken out rear window covered in plastic and black tape
– black rims with spikes on them
Anyone who sees the vehicle or either of the people is asked to immediately call 911.