DENVER (CBS4) – Scott Lobben, the owner of Rita B Salon in Denver, has been a stylist for 18 years. Being forced to shut down and stay home was a unique experience for him.

“It was weird. It was strange, I haven’t taken this much time off ever in my life,” he says.

Now that the Stay At Home order has expired, he has been able to open up again.

But things are much different now. You can only get in by appointment and he can only have 10 people in his shop at a time.

Plus, everyone needs to wear a mask, so he’s asking his customers to come prepared.

“Our time is very precious, since we can’t have so many people in the door. We really have to make sure each appointment works out the way it’s supposed to,” says Scott.

He has also taken additional safety precautions to protect his clients and employees.

“You have to call to get let in to the salon,” he explains, “and then as soon as you enter, you’re asked to use hand sanitizer. and then we take your temperature.”

He’s working long hours to make up for lost time and he’s booked solid so far, which is good news for the bottom line and for his customers who are happy to see him.

“It’s weird to have to wear all this stuff but it feels great to see my clients again,” he says.

Scott started cutting hair at 6 a.m. Saturday and says he will be until 9 p.m.. He’s booked solid so if you want an appointment, you will have to call and get in line. Just don’t forget your mask.