MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A squad of Mesa County law enforcement investigators is looking into a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in a southern Grand Junction community called Orchard Mesa.
There, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and 29 Road, a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol fatally shot a person.
Both the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and CSP referred to the unidentified person as a suspect, but did not provide details about any the person’s alleged activity or the circumstances of the incident.
The trooper was uninjured.
The shooting happened at 9 a.m.
Members of the Critical Incident Response Team are tasked with reviewing the incident. It is comprised of personnel from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will publicly released the deceased’s identity once notification of next of kin have been completed. A cause and manner of death will follow the coroner’s autopsy.
The trooper, also unidentified, has been placed on administrative leave.
Orchard Mesa is in unincorporated Mesa County.