DENVER (CBS4) – Overall we anticipate a fairly quiet weather weekend around Colorado but there are a few subtle details that we need to highlight. One is a weak cool front that passed by last night. That combined with a fast-flowing jet stream nearby will keep many of us breezy to windy at times today. North to northwest winds will blow as fast as 20-30 miles per hour.
We’ll also see occasional clouds moving through today and tonight and there is a very slight chance for a shower somewhere in the northeast corner but I think most of that activity will stay in Nebraska. Temperatures will run at or below normal for this time of year just about statewide.
Much of southern Colorado is in severe to extreme drought right now and that will combine with today’s forecast to create prime fire weather conditions. If a fire were to start it could grow quickly. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas from Pagosa Springs to Cortez and Telluride.
Tonight a second weak cool front will move through and it will reinforce the cool air in place. That will create the potential for a frost or freeze on the northeast and east-central plains.
By Sunday night the upper flow of air will turn from the northwest to the west. As it does so a plume of moisture will head our way so we expect the clouds to increase by Sunday night. On Monday there will be a good chance for some showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms along with cooler temps.
Meanwhile