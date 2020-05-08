Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A 13-year-old Colorado boy who was canoeing with his younger brother died on Thursday after their boat capsized. It happened in the afternoon at Rock Bridge Lake in Windsor.
Rescue crews said they were hampered by strong winds blowing in the area and their emergency effort took several hours. The victim’s brother, an 8-year-old, was able to get out of the water on his own. The victim’s body was later recovered from the lake by divers.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.