Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– An organization that helps get baby gear like diapers and formula to families in need has been targeted by thieves.
DENVER (CBS4)– An organization that helps get baby gear like diapers and formula to families in need has been targeted by thieves.
Last week the converted school bus used by WeeCycle was broken into and stripped of crucial parts.
Now the organization is using a loaner van but it can’t carry as much stuff to help families. WeeCycle wants to raise money to help cover the costs of either fixing the bus or purchase a new one.
LINK: WeeCycle