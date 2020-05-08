CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– An organization that helps get baby gear like diapers and formula to families in need has been targeted by thieves.

(credit: WeeCycle)

Last week the converted school bus used by WeeCycle was broken into and stripped of crucial parts.

(credit: WeeCycle)

Now the organization is using a loaner van but it can’t carry as much stuff to help families. WeeCycle wants to raise money to help cover the costs of either fixing the bus or purchase a new one.

(credit: WeeCycle)

LINK: WeeCycle

