CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – As some Colorado businesses try to get their employees working again during the coronavirus pandemic, local governments are saying not so fast. The Tri-County Health Department has issued an order to close down a Centennial winery.
The Water’s Edge Winery has been warned several times not to violate Arapahoe County’s public health order. They have been ordered to close immediately.
They responded on Facebook saying they were exercising their freedom.