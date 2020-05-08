Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Food Bank of the Rockies recorded their busiest day ever on Thursday. A record-breaking 400,000 pounds of food went out to people in need, across all the food bank’s programs and branches in our state.
They gave away more meals on Thursday than any other day in the food bank’s history.
“This wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers, donors, partner agencies, and of course our staff!” officials wrote on Facebook.
