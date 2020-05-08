DENVER (AP) – Law enforcement officers won’t face criminal charges in two separate fatal shootings in northern Colorado. In Adams County, District Attorney Dave Young said Thursday it would be difficult to prove that sheriff’s deputy Kyle Bacon violated Colorado law by fatally shooting 40-year-old Keith Bruce.
Investigators say Bruce repeatedly fired at him during a car chase before running toward a home in November.
Meanwhile, Greeley police said that Weld County district attorney decided that an unnamed officer who shot an armed man sitting in a car with a woman at an apartment complex in Feb. 26 will not face criminal charges. They released body camera footage of the shooting.
