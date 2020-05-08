Comments
FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4) – The mayor of Fairplay says it is canceling all summer events that it owns and operates. In a letter to residents, Mayor Frank Just said he’s following all federal and state coronavirus guidelines.
“We do not see any other reasonable option that ensures our ability to sponsor these events safely during COVID-19,” Just said.
Some of the events that have been canceled include the 72nd Burro Days celebration, the TGIFairplay concert series and the annual Independence Day celebration.
