DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front slid into Colorado from Nebraska Thursday night causing shallow clouds, drizzle, and chilly temperatures. Eventually the clouds will clear but temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend.
Because of the shallow nature of the cooler air associated with the cold front, areas west of the Continental Divide will be warmer. Vail and Aspen will be warmer than Denver on Friday and Grand Junction should be about 15 degrees warmer with highs in the mid 70s. There is no chance for 70s back in the Denver metro area until the middle of next week.
The cool spring air will continue to streaming into the eastern half of Colorado through Mother’s Day although temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat on Sunday with highs mainly in the mid 60s. It also looks dry virtually through Sunday afternoon. The only exception is over the northern mountains (mountain areas north of I-70) where there is a slight chance for rain or snow showers.
A good chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop on Monday for most of the Front Range. Chances become smaller on Tuesday and temperatures become closer to normal for the middle of May.